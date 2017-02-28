East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball team defeats Morris Knolls in state tournament first round

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Freshman guard Brianna Turner scored 13 points, including 11 in the second half, and sophomore point guard Brianna Mills had 10 points to lead the 11th-seeded East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 40-34 win at sixth-seeded Morris Knolls in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament on Monday, Feb. 27, in Denville.

Senior Hadiyah Hassan and junior forward Moriyah Jordan each had six points and sophomore Lakel Willis had five points for the Jaguars, who rallied from a 23-13 halftime deficit.

EOCHS, which improved to a 15-8 record, will visit third-seeded Bloomfield in the quarterfinals on March 1 at 5 p.m. The winner will face the winner between second-seeded West Orange and seventh-seeded Ridgewood in the semifinals on March 3. The final is March 6.

EOCHS defeated Bloomfield, 61-48, in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals on Feb. 18. The Jaguars, under head coach Derrick Johnson, have won section titles in each of the past two seasons. They won the Section 1 title in 2015 and won the Section 2 title last season.