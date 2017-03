This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ – East Orange Campus High School boys’ varsity basketball players Supreme Cook and Davion Davis earned Honorable Mention honors on the All-Super Essex Conference-American Division this season. Cook is a sophomore while Davis is a freshman guard. Davis hit a buzzer-beating game-winner against Memorial, 60-58, in the second-to-last game of the season. EOCHS went 5-18 this season.