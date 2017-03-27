East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball players feted on All-SEC-American Division

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team featured five players who made All-Super Essex Conference-American Division honors.

Sophomore point guard Brianna Mills and freshman guard Brianna Turner each made First Team; junior center Moriyah Jordan made Second Team; and sophomore guard Lakel Willis and senior Hadiyah Hassan each made Honorable Mention on the All-SEC-American Division.

The Jaguars enjoyed a successful season. EOCHS, under head coach Derrick Johnson, reached the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship game, losing to Morristown, 45-35, March 6, to finish with a 17-9 record.