East Orange Campus HS boys’ volleyball team enjoys 4-0 start to season

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ varsity volleyball team has enjoyed a fine start to the season.

The Jaguars, under head coach Eric Ansah, boasted a 4-0 record through April 10. EOCHS defeated West Essex, 25-7, 25-7, April 4, at home; Montclair, 25-15, 25-17, April 6, at home; and Barringer, 25-6, 25-7, on the road.

EOCHS defeated Millburn, 25-21, 25-12, April 10, at home, led by Caudel Fondus’ 21 assists; Ricardo Pierrevil’s 11 kills and five blocks; Kesean Blair’s nine digs; Roshard Jervis’ three kills and three blocks; Edwin Doudu’s three kills and Jerome Richards’ seven kills.