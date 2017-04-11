East Orange Campus HS track and field teams excel in California to open the season

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ and girls’ track and field team began the spring season by traveling to Arcadia, Calif. for the prestigious Arcadia Invitational, Friday and Saturday, April 7-8.

The 4×200-meter relay team won its seeded section on Friday in a time of 1:27.55. Senior Cory Poole ran the leadoff leg, followed by junior Akeem Lindo, sophomore Kishaun Richardson, and senior Willesley Lindo, Akeem’s brother.

On Saturday, the University of Florida-bound Poole won the 300-meter hurdles in a meet-record 36.55. Al-Tariq Dunson, a junior, finished in seventh in the same race in 110-meter hurdles. Poole joined the Lindo brothers and junior Immyouri Etienne in taking second in the 4×400 in the invitational section in 3:17 also on Saturday.

For the girls on Saturday, the 4×100-meter relay had a personal best, two seconds faster than last year. The girls’ 4×400 relay also had a good showing. Kevaray Gilette, a junior, took 33rd in the 300-meter hurdles in 48.05.

The Arcadia Invitational featured schools from several states.

The EOCHS track and field teams will compete at the Morris Hills Relays on Saturday, April 15. They also will compete at the Blue Devil Relays in Westfield on Saturday, April 22.

This past winter indoor season, the EOCHS boys’ team swept team titles the Super Essex Conference-American Division, Essex County Championships, NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2. Group 4 state Championships and NJSIAA Group 4 state Championships. Then at the NJSIAA state indoor Meet of Champions, Poole won the 55-meter hurdles and joined the Lindo brothers and Etienne in winning the 4×400-meter relay in a meet-record 3:18.26.

The Jaguars then excelled at the New Balance Nationals at the New York City Armory Center. The shuttle hurdles relay team broke the national record with Poole, Dunson, Akeem Lindo and junior Ibrahim Fobay running 28.62. The 4×400 relay of Poole, Richardson, Akeem Lindo, and Etienne took first place. Poole also broke the state indoor record in the 55-meter hurdles at the Nationals in 7.03, breaking his own state record of 7.13 that he set in January at the Lynchburg Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. His record time at the Nationals came during the 60-meter hurdles preliminaries race.