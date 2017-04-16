East Orange Campus HS softball team enjoys good start to season

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School varsity softball team has enjoyed a good start to the season.

The Jaguars, under head coach Dana Sprague, had a 4-2 record through April 15. EOCHS also is in second place in the Super Essex Conference-Independence Division.

“For a young team, that is a great accomplishment,” said Sprague. “However, we still have half of our schedule to play. The girls know they have a constant uphill battle this year. They will have to work hard for every win possible.”

EOCHS defeated North 13th St. Tech, Science Park, Arts and Irvington, and lost to Newark Tech and Barringer.

The returning players are senior third baseman/captain Kayla Cruz, junior shortstop/captain Jamilah Stevenson, junior first baseman/designated player Josanaly Pascual, senior right fielder Aisha Morris, and junior center fielder Essense Simmons. The first-year players are junior starting pitcher Alani Soto, freshman starting catcher Peighton Jefferson, senior second baseman Crisalis Rodriguez, junior first baseman Javia Jennerson, and junior outfielder/designated hitter Jessica Brantley. Rodriguez, Jennerson and Brantley are former junior varsity players.

“The girls love to hit,” said Sprague. “No matter how in the hole they are defensively, they are eager to pull ahead when they are up at bat. They never give up.”

The Jaguars hope to continue making progress this season.

“With many new players filling in position holes from last year, our expectations are for them to develop, repair, and progress defensively,” she said. “We have a young team. There are three seniors in the field, two of them are seasoned varsity players. They are learning to work together to make outs and capitalize on every routine out possible.”