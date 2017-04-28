East Orange’s Peppers drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round

East Orange native Jabrill Peppers was drafted in the first round, 25th overall, by the Cleveland Browns in the National Football League Draft on Thursday night, April 27, in Philadelphia, Pa.

Peppers, a linebacker from the University of Michigan, is projected to play safety for the Browns. He was the second of three first-round selections by the Browns, who took Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett as the No. 1 overall pick, and University of Miami, Fla. tight end David Njoku, a Cedar Grove native, with the 29th pick.

Peppers, the Big 10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year this past season, declared for the NFL Draft as a junior.