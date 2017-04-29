East Orange football star Rasul Douglas drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles

EAST ORANGE, NJ – East Orange native Rasul Douglas realized his dream of playing in the National Football League.

And he won’t be too far from his hometown.

Douglas, a cornerback from West Virginia University, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round on the second day of the draft on Friday, April 29. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Douglas was picked 35th in the third round, 99th overall.

Douglas is a 2012 EOCHS graduate who played for former head coach Marion Bell. After graduating from EOCHS, Douglas continued his career at Nassau Community College. He spent two years at Nassau before transferring to West Virginia University where he played for the past two seasons.

In his first year at WVU in the 2015 season, Douglas mostly played special teams. This past season, Douglas became a starter and emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the country. In fact, he led the nation (Football Bowl Subdivision) in interceptions with eight. Douglas also finished with 70 tackles, 16 passes defensed and one forced fumble to earn First Team All-Big 12 honors.