East Orange Campus HS softball team has good run in ECT

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School varsity softball team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

Kayla Cruz went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, three RBI and three runs and Kayla Mayers went 4-for-5 with a homer, triple, six RBI and three runs to lead the 22nd-seeded Jaguars to an 18-8 win over 27th-seeded West Caldwell Tech in the first preliminary round on April 27 at the STEM Academy field.

Aisha Morris had three hits and three RBI; Josie Pascual had three hits and two RBI and Essence Simmons had three hits and an RBI.

The Jaguars fell to 19th-seeded Bloomfield Tech, 12-2, in the second preliminary round on April 29 in Newark to become eliminated from the ECT. EOCHS moved to a 7-5 record.

In previous action, Peighton Jefferson and Simmons each had two hits and two RBI in the 23-2 home win over Science Park in a Super Essex Conference-Independence Division game on April 28. Pascual had three RBI and Jamilah Stevenson had two RBI.