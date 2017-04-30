Cory Poole leads East Orange Campus HS boys’ track and field at Penn Relays

The East Orange Campus High School boys’ track and field team put on a great show at the Penn Relays on the third and final day of the meet on Saturday, April 29, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Senior Cory Poole, regarded as the best hurdler in the state, won the 400-meter hurdles in a personal-best 50.56, which is the third fastest in meet and state history.

Poole then was part of the 4×400-meter relay team that finished fifth in the Championship of America race. EOCHS, which clocked 3:14.95. was the top U.S. finisher in the race, as teams from Jamaica took the top four spots. Poole ran a 46.83 leg. The other EOCHS runners were Kishaun Richardson (49.0), Akeem Lindo (48.3) and Immyouri Etienne (49.27).

In the 4×100 Large Schools race, EOCHS took eighth in 48.43, with Al-Tariq Dunson, Lindo, Fayeson Carney and Michael Adams.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS finished 35th in the 4×100 Large Schools and took 12th in the 4×400 HIgh School, both on the Thursday.

Last spring, Poole won both the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles at the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions. This past winter in the indoor season, he won the 55-meter hurdles at the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions and then set the state record at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in 7.07.

The Essex County Relays will be held on Friday, May 5, at Livingston High School.