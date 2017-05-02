East Orange Campus HS softball team stages big rally to win slugfest over Barringer

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School varsity softball team rallied to win a slugfest over Baringer, 17-16, May 1, at the STEM Academy field in a Super Essex Conference-Independence Division game.

EOCHS trailed 12-2 after five innings, before scoring eight runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh. Barringer scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut it to 17-16, but EOCHS held on for the win to improve to an 8-5 record.

Kayla Mayers went 4-for-6 with a double, a triple, and three RBI, including the decisive RBI single in the seventh inning.

Jessica Brantley hit a three-run triple in the sixth.

Jamilah Stevenson went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI and Peighton Jefferson had a single and two RBI.

EOCHS had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

Kayla Cruz went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, three RBI and three runs and Mayers went 4-for-5 with a homer, triple, six RBI and three runs to lead the 22nd-seeded Jaguars to an 18-8 win over 27th-seeded West Caldwell Tech in the first preliminary round on April 27 at the STEM Academy field.

Aisha Morris had three hits and three RBI; Josie Pascual had three hits and two RBI and Essence Simmons had three hits and an RBI.

The Jaguars fell to 19th-seeded Bloomfield Tech, 12-2, in the second preliminary round in Newark on April 29 to become eliminated from the ECT.

Jefferson and Simmons each had two hits and two RBI in the 23-2 home win over Science Park in a SEC-Independence Division game on April 28. Pascual had three RBI and Stevenson had two RBI.