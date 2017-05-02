East Orange Campus HS boys’ volleyball team moves to 8-2 on season

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ varsity volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with wins over Shabazz and Montclair. EOCHS then fell to Livingston to move to an 8-2 record.

Kesean Blair had 12 digs; Ricardo Pierrevil and Jerome Richards each had five kills and Claudel Fontus had 19 assists in the 25-13, 25-14 home win over Shabazz on April 25. Uriel Ngah also had four kills.

Pierrevil had 12 kills; Blair had 12 digs; and Fontus collected 21 assists in the 25-16, 25-20 win over Montclair on April 27. Desire Gonza had four blocks; Richards had five kills and Edwin Duodu had four kills

EOCHS lost to Livingston, 26-24, 25-14, Monday, May, at home..

The Jaguars started the season at 6-0 before losing to Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-20, April 24, in Bloomfield.