East Orange Campus HS boys’ track and field team wins Essex County Relays title for second straight year

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus HIgh School boys’ track and field team put on a dominating performance at the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 5, at Livingston High School under soggy conditions.

The Jaguars won the team title for the second straight season. EOCHS had 52 points in the team standings, edging Bloomfield and West Essex, which each had 49 points to tie for second place.

Cory Poole, considered the boys’ top track and field athlete in the state, sparked the Jaguars to several first-place finishes. Poole, a senior headed to the University of Florida, finished first in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in a meet-record 51.69. Akeem Lindo was second in 54.14 and fellow junior Ibrahim Fobay was fifth at 57.0. The trio combined to win the event.

Junior Al-Tariq Dunson, Poole, Fobay and Lindo won the shuttle hurdles in a meet-record 58.16.

Poole, Lindo and his brother, senior Willesley Lindo, and junior Fayeson Carney won the 4-x-200 relay in 1:28.70.

Poole, Willesley Lindo, junior Immyouri Etienne and sophomore Kishaun Richardson won the 4-x-400 in 3:19.30.

Senior Michael Adams, Carney, Etienne, and Richardson won the sprint medley relay in 3:36.15.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS finished seventh in the girls’ team standings.

Juniors Doreen Asante, Brittany Francis, and Kevaray Gilette and sophomore Mellica Gordon won the 4-x-100 in 49.92 to lead the Jaguars.

The Orange High School girls’ team finished tied for 16th with Newark Collegiate Academy in the team standings.

The EOCHS teams will gear up for the Super Essex Conference Championships on May 13 at Livingston High School.