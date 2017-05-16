East Orange Campus HS boys’ track and field team wins second straight SEC-American Division meet title

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ track and field team won the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships team title for the second year in a row, Monday, May 15, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Cory Poole, a senior who will attend the University of Florida on a track scholarship, won both 110-meter hurdles (13.46) and 400-meter intermediate hurdles (53.50).

Akeem Lindo won the 200-meter dash (22.33); Kishaun Richardson won both the 400-meter dash (49.73) and 800-meter run (1:59.34) and Treymont Carter won the shot put (49 feet-4 inches). The 4×400-meter relay team also took first place.

Immyouri Etienne was third in the 800 (1:59.96); Al-Tariq Dunson was second in the 110 hurdles (14.60); and Ibrahim Fobay was second (55.71) and Lindo was third (58.29 in the 400 hurdles.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS finished seventh and last. Kevaray Gilette won the 400 intermediate hurdles in 1:04.69 and took second in the 100 hurdles in 15.05) to lead the Jaguars.

The Essex County Championships will be held May 19-20 at Woodman Field in Montclair. The EOCHS boys’ team is the two-time defending team champion.