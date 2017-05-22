East Orange Campus HS boys’ volleyball team falls in ECT quarterfinals; gears up for state tournament

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The sixth-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys’ varsity volleyball team fell at third-seeded North 13th St. Tech, 25-21, 25-20, in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on May 16 in Newark. EOCHS had its seven-match winning streak snapped and moved to a 16-3 record.

The Jaguars are the No. 11 seed in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 state tournament and will visit sixth-seeded Livingston in the first round May 23. Livingston won the ECT title, beating Bloomfield in the final May 20. Livingston defeated East Orange Campus, 26-24, 25-14, May 1, for the Jaguars’ second loss of the season.