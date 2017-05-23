East Orange Campus HS softball team falls at Kearny in state tournament opener

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The 13th-seeded East Orange Campus High School varsity softball team lost at fourth-seeded Kearny, 15-2, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament May 19. The loss snapped the Jaguars’ three-game winning streak and moved their record to 13-8.

In previous action, Jamilah Stevenson and Jessica Brantley each had two hits and two RBI in the 11-8 home win over Technology on May 15. Maurice Rodriguez had three hits, and Kayla Cruz, Aisha Morris and Irianah Robinson each had two hits and an RBI.

Kayla Mayers had two home runs and three RBI and Stevenson had two hits and two RBI in the 12-7 win at North 13th St. Tech on May 16. Josie Pascual had three hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Robinson also had a triple.