East Orange Campus HS boys’ track and field team captures third straight North 2, Group 4 state meet title

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ track and field team coasted to the team title at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state Championships, May 26-27, at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge.

The Jaguars had 104 points based on the top six finishes in each event. Elizabeth was seocnd with 97 points. Last season, EOCHS and Elizabeth tied for the team title. It marks the third straight year that the Jaguars have won the Section 2, Group 4 team championship.

Cory Poole, a senior who is arguably the top track and field athlete in the state, won the 400-meter dash, the 110-meter high hurdles and 400-meter hurdles for the third straight season. Poole also is the reigning NJSIAA state Meet of Champions winner in both the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles.s.

Akeem Lindo, a junior, also won both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash and took second in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles for the Jaguars at the section meet.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS finished 16th in the team standings, led by junior Kevaray Gilette, who took third in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 400 hurdles.

The top six finishers in each event at the section meet will advance to the NJSIAA Group 4 state Championships at Egg Harbor, June 2-3.

The following are the top six finishers for EOCHS at the section meet:

Boys

100-meter dash: 1. Akeem Lindo, 10.82.

200–meter dash: 1. Lindo, 22.03. 2. Cory Poole, 22.2.

400-meter dash: 1. Poole, 47.99; 2. Immyouri Etienne, 49.15.

800-meter run: 5. Kishaun Richardson, 1:57.51. 6. Etienne, 1:58.00.

110-meter hurdles: 1. Poole, 13.79. 2. Lindo, 14.19; 3. Al-Tariq Dunson, 14.26.

400-meter hurdles: 1. Poole, 52.62; 2. Lindo, 53.31.

4-x-100-meter relay: 1. EOCHS, 43.74.

4-x-400-meter relay: 1. EOCHS, 3:19.77.

Girls

100-meter hurdles: 3. Kevaray Gilette, 15.52.

400-meter hurdles: 5. Gilette, 1:05.84.

4-x-100-meter relay: 3. EOCHS, 49.15.