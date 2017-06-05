Robeson HS Football All-Star Classic to be held June 15

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The 24th annual Paul Robeson High School Football All-Star Classic will take place Thursday, June 15, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The game features graduating seniors. The East squad will consist of Essex and Hudson counties. The West squad consists of Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties.

The following East Orange Campus and Orange high school players are on the East squad roster:

Orange HS

• Tyrese Harris, running back

• Dequan Battles, defensive back

East Orange Campus HS

• Naseem White, defensive back

• Khalil Holcomb, defensive lineman