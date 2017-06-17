East Orange Campus HS shuttles hurdles team wins title at New Balance Track and Field Nationals in Greensboro, N.C.

The East Orange Campus High School boys’ track and field program has the best hurdlers in the nation.

That was proven on Saturday, June 17, as the Jaguars won the shuttle hurdles relay at the New Balance Nationals at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C.

The team of senior Cory Poole, and juniors Akeem Lindo, Al-Tariq Dunson and Ibrahim Fobay combined to win the shuttle hurdles relay in a time of 56.58. Oxion Hill, of Maryland, was second in 57.18, and Oscar Smith, of Virginia, was third in 58.29 in a field of 27 schools.

On the first day of the meet, June 16, the EOCHS Swedish Sprint Medley Relay finished third overall in 1:53.08. The team was comprised of Lindo, Willesley Lindo, who is Akeem’s brother, Poole, and Immyouri Etienne. Parkview Express, of Georgia, was first in 1:52.39 and Western Branch, of Virginia, was second in 1:52.82 in a field of 26 schools.

A week earlier, the University of Florida-bound Poole defended his titles in the 110-meter high hurdle and 400-meter intermediate hurdles at the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions at Northern Burlington County Regional HS in Columbus on June 10. Poole ran a meet-record 50.72 in the 400 hurdles.