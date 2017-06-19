East Orange Campus HS senior Allyssa Adams earns Best Teammate Award

East Orange Campus High School’s Allyssa Adams has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Allyssa, along with student-athletes from high schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recently recognized during ceremonies at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. A senior, she played on the Jaguars’ varsity volleyball team as well as the spring track and field squad. Coaches selected Allyssa because she is a true role model, as well as a team leader, positive force among teammates and an inspired competitor.