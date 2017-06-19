East Orange Campus HS senior Allyssa Adams earns Best Teammate Award

From left to right: Montclair State University’s Beth Gottung, guest speaker at the awards event and a former MSU field hockey coach; Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Eve Schaenen; and E. Orange Campus H.S.’s Allyssa Adams and Investors Bank Sr. V.P. & Regional Manager Robert Zajac. Photo courtesy by Steve Hockstein.

East Orange Campus High School’s Allyssa Adams has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Allyssa, along with student-athletes from high schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recently recognized during ceremonies at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. A senior, she played on the Jaguars’ varsity volleyball team as well as the spring track and field squad. Coaches selected Allyssa because she is a true role model, as well as a team leader, positive force among teammates and an inspired competitor.

