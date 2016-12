The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team won its second straight game to impove to 2-1 overall as the Ridgers defeated Science Park, 54-45, Dec. 20, in Newark.

Tyler Liddy had 12 points; Max Thompson and Charlie DeLuca each had 10 points; George Kinzler had six; and Liam Gunnarsson, Avery Hackett, Ryan Liddy and David Weissenberger each had four for the Ridgers, who are also now 1-1 in the Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division.