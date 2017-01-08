Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team continues winning ways

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team continued its strong start to the season.

The Ridgers won both their games last week to improve to a 6-2 record.

Tyler Liddy scored a game-high 24 points and Liam Gunnarsson had 15 points to lead the Ridgers to a 60-18 home win over Technology on Jan. 5 in a Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division game. Charlie DeLuca had six points; Ryan Liddy had five points and Avery Hackett, George Kinzler, Kevin Mathew, Max Thompson and David Weissenberger each had two points.

Gunnarsson scored 19 points and Thompson had 13 points to power the Ridgers to a 64-44 win over Belleville on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Belleville in a SEC-Freedom Division game. Tyler Liddy had 12 points; David Weissenberger had eight points, and DeLuca and Ryan Liddy each had six points.