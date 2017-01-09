Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team seeks to improve from last season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Coming off last year’s 11-13 final record, head coach Sean Fitzpatrick knows his Glen Ridge High School girls’ basketball could improve upon that success this season.

“We could top that this year, provided health and that we come together as a team as the year progresses,” said the coach, noting his goal for this year’s group is to finish above a .500 while also hosting a home playoff game.

Individually, the Ridger head coach said the team is led by handful of players, starting with captains Gabby Kinzler, Meghan Marhan, Leslie Jaiyesimi and Juliann Lisovicz. In addition, Fitzpatrick said Galen Lew is another senior who is a starter and leader.

Along with these players, Fitzpatrick said the Ridgers feature a few newcomers.

“We are also expecting big things from sophomores Claire McMahon and Jenny Lisovicz,” he said. “They got varsity time last year and our the future cornerstones of the program.”

Overall, the GRHS coach talked about the team’s biggest strengths.

“We have a lot of depth, are very athletic and our players are extremely unselfish,” he said.

Looking ahead at the schedule, Fitzpatrick took a moment to talk about some of the teams his squad will face.

“West Essex right now is the team to beat in our conference. Verona is also very tough. Verona beat us twice last year, but we were very competitive against them. Those should be good games this year. Golda Och is also much improved,” he said. “We are getting used to playing some new teams in our conference so those games should be interesting as well.”

In his third year at the helm, Fitzpatrick receives help this season from assistant coaches Mike Sammon and Rachael Hogan.