Glen Ridge HS wrestling team rides winning streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity wrestling team entered this week on a four-match winning streak.

The Ridgers posted wins over Waldwick/Midland Park, 45-30; Christ the King Prep, 60-6; Weequahic, 54-24; and Newark Academy, 39-23. Members of the wrestling team are Modesto Nogueira, Rupert Eveleigh, Iain Shaw, Drew Wohlgemuth, Marc Borgenicht, Nick Fiorillo, Cole Fitton, Logan Kotronis, Camilo Villela, Pihnso Jangtey, Kyle Rocherster, Joe Marchesano, James Link, Liam McCann and Jack Olczak.