Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team looks to make turnaround

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE – Coming off a season that included winning the McInnis Cup playoff championship, this year’s Verona/Glen Ridge high school’s ice hockey team features a much younger squad.

And as a result, head coach Ken Lilien said his team has taken a step backward.

“We have struggled in the early season, being a very young team and have gone through a lot of injuries,” said the coach, whose squad has three victories with a record of 3-10 through Jan. 8 and has a winless NJIHL-McInnis Division record of 0-4. “We are now healthy and hopefully have turned the corner.”

The Hillbillies/Ridgers coach said that this year’s group is led by Glen Ridge senior captain Steven Topping and Glen Ridge junior Anton Martino.

After 13 games, Topping has four goals and three assists while Martino posts similar numbers with four goals and five assists.

Leading the scoresheet for the team this year has been Jarrod Keating, who has three goals and seven assists for 10 points.

In net, Verona/Glen Ridge has counted upon the play out of Glen Ridge junior goalie Colin Gilmore, who has a save percentage of .917.

In his fourth year at the helm, Lilien has a record of 43-26-9 as the Verona/Glen Ridge head coach.

Upcoming games

Jan. 12, Montclair, at Codey Arena in West Orange, 4 p.m.*

Jan. 14, Mountain Lakes, at Aspen Ice Arena in Randolph, 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 16, Westfield, at Warinanco Skating Center in Roselle, 4 p.m.*

Jan. 18, Livingston, at Codey Arena, 6:15 p.m.*

*NJIHL-McInnis Division game