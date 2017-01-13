Glen Ridge HS boys’ swim team defeats West Essex; girls’ team gives good effort

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School swim team competed against West Essex at The Caldwell Community Center pool on Jan. 10.

The boys’ team, swimming without captain Cole Travia, defeated the West Essex Knights 78-72. The Ridgers won many races, including the 200 medley relay with freshman Liam Hood, seniors Clark Edwards and Quinlan Hood and junior Max Auborn. Quinlan Hood also took first place in the 200 freestyle, while younger brother Liam won both the 500 free and 100 backstroke. Captain Clark Edwards delivered wins in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Max Auborn took first in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.

However, the boys’ meet came down to the final 400 free relay. Glen Ridge came from behind with strong swims from Clark Edwards and Liam Hood to secure the team’s first victory. The winning relay team consisted of freshman Sam Auborn, junior Elijah Bushue, Liam Hood and Clark Edwards.

The Glen Ridge girls’ squad, however, fell to West Essex, 107-63. Strong performances were turned in by the young 200 medley relay comprised of sophomores Devin Rank and Emma Velardi and freshmen Skyler Segan and Marlane Hlawaty. Emma Velardi scored the only girls’ victory of the night with a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke. But strong second-place finishes were turned in by Hlawaty in the 100 backstroke and as the anchor of the 400 freestyle relay, which also consisted of Devin Rank, freshman Jamie Newman and sophomore Olivia Steele.

The Ridgers took on Millburn at Newark Academy Jan. 12 before heading to the Essex County Championships on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Raritan Bay YMCA in Perth Amboy.