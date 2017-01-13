Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team extends win streak to five to improve to 8-2; coach Liam Carr gains 100th career win

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Newark Academy and Caldwell to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to an 8-2 record.

Tyler Liddy scored 18 points and Max Thompson had 16 points in the 57-49 home win over Newark Academy on Jan. 10.

The victory was the 100th for Liam Carr in his career as the Ridgers head coach.

Liam Gunnarsson had seven points; George Kinzler had six points; Charlie DeLuca and David Weissenberger each had five points and Ryan Liddy had four points for GRHS.

Tyler Liddy had 10 points and Gunnarsson had eight points in the 36-30 win at Caldwell on Jan. 12. Weissenberger and DeLuca each had six points.