Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team improves to 7-3

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Verona and Technology to improve to a 7-3 record.

Juliann Lisovicz had 11 points and Claire McMahon had six points and seven rebounds in the 32-29 win over Verona on Jan. 10 at Verona. Leslie Jaiyesimi had six points and eight rebounds and Galen Lew had five points and five steals. Jenny Lisovicz and Meghan Marhan each had two points and Gabby Kinzler also pulled down five rebounds.

Kinzler had 15 points to lead the Ridgers to a 47-28 home win over Technology on Jan. 12. Juliann Lisovicz had 10 points and Lew had five points, five assists and four steals as the Ridgers won their third straight game.