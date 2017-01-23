Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team continues solid play; enters week with 9-4 record

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Despite going 1-2 last week, the Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team continues to have a strong season with a 9-4 overall record, 7-2 in the Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division through Jan. 21.

The Ridgers had their five-game winning streak snapped with a 61-37 divisional loss at Weequahic on Jan. 17 in Newark. Junior Tyler Liddy had 11 points; senior captain Charlie DeLuca had nine points; and junior David Weissenberger added six points for the Ridgers.

Sophomore Liam Gunnarsson scored 15 points; DeLuca had nine points and Liddy added six points to lead the Ridgers to a 38-31 divisional win over Science Park on Jan. 19.

Junior Avery Hackett, senior captain Max Thompson and Weissenberger each had two points for GRHS.

GRHS fell at Verona, 50-39, in a non-division game on Jan. 21. Gunnarsson had 10 points, Liddy had seven points; DeLuca had six points and Hackett and Weissenberger each had five points.

GRHS schedule

Jan. 24, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 26, at Arts, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30, at Kinnelon, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 31, at Technology, 4 p.m.

Feb. 7, Belleville, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 16, Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Feb. 18, at Roselle Park, noon

Feb. 21, at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24, at Oratory Prep, 7 p.m.