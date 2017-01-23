Nick Fiorillo and Joe Marchesano lead Glen Ridge HS wrestling team at Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Nick Fiorillo finished in fifth place and Joe Marchesano took eighth place in their respective weight classes to lead the Glen Ridge High School varsity wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament at Codey Arena in West Orange, Jan. 19-20.

Fiorillo posted a 13-1 major decision win over Newark Academy’s Griffin Seyfried in the fifth-place consolation of the 120-pound weight class. Marchesano finished in eighth place in the 160-pound weight class after losing to Montclair’s Terrell White, 4-3, in the consolation.

As a team, the Ridgers finished 16th.