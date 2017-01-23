Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team keeps up surge; enters week on five-game winning streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ basketball team won two games last week to extends its winning streak to five games and improve to a 9-3 record through Jan. 19.

Sophomore Claire McMahon had 14 points and senior Leslie Jaiyesimi had eight points to lead the Ridgers to a 55-20 win over Science Park on Jan. 17. Senior Juliann Lisovicz had seven points; senior Galen Lew had six points and senior Gabby Kinzler had five points.

Senior Meghan Marhan had 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists and Jaiyesimi collected eight points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists to lead the Ridgers to a 44-35 win over North 13th St. Tech on Jan. 19 in Newark. Lew had four points, five assists and three steals; sophomore Jenny Lisovicz had four points, five steals and four rebounds; McMahon posted six points, eight rebounds and two blocks; and Kinzler added three points and four rebounds.