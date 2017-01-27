Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team notches wins to move to 11-4 record

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy and Newark Arts to improve to an 11-4 overall record and 8-2 in the Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division.

Tyler Liddy scored 14 points and Liam Gunnarsson had 12 points in the 45-42 home win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Jan. 24 in a non-division game. Charlie DeLuca had eight points and David Weissenberger had four points for GRHS.

Liddy had a game-high 17 points with six assists, three rebounds and three steals in the 43-37 win over Newark Arts on Jan. 26 in Newark in a division game. DeLuca had seven points and five rebounds and Weissenberger had six points. Gunnarsson had five points; Ryan Liddy had four points and Avery Hackett and George Kinzler each had two points for the Ridgers.

The Essex County Tournament seeds will be officially announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31.