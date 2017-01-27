Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team defeats Golda Och Academy to improve to 10-4

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Golda Och Academy, 53-35, Jan. 26, at GRHS in a Super Essex Conference-Independence Division game to improve to a 10-4 overall record and 9-1 in the division.

Meghan Marhan had 15 points and six rebounds and Juliann Lisovicz had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Ridgers. Leslie Jaiyesimi had 13 points and seven rebounds and Gabby Kinzler had six points and five rebounds. Galen Lew posted four points, five rebounds and five assists and Claire McMahon had three points and five rebounds.

The Ridgers had their five-game losing streak snapped with a tough 41-36 loss at Immaculate Conception on Jan. 24 in Montclair in a SEC non-division game. Jaiyesimi scored seven points and Kinzler, McMahon and Lisovicz each had six points.