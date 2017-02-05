Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team routs Newark Central to advance in ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Claire McMahon had 18 points and six rebounds and Jenny Lisovicz had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the 21st-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team to an emphatic 59-27 home win over 24th-seeded Newark Central in the preliminary first round of the Essex County Tournament on Feb. 4.

The Ridgers, who improved to a 12-5 record, will visit No. 12 seed Cedar Grove in the preliminary second round on or by Feb. 9. The winner will visit fifth-seeded Bloomfield in the first round on Feb. 11.

GRHS had other contributors in the ECT win. Lindsay Jaiyesimi had four points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals; Gabby Kinzler had five points, three rebounds and two steals; Sarah Cullinan added one point with three rebounds, five assists and two steals; Leslie Jaiyesimi notched four points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals and Carolyn Salvatelli added two points.

In earlier action, the Ridgers lost to West Essex, 35-33, Jan. 31 at GRHS in a Super Essex Conference-Independence game. Lisovicz led the Ridgers with 11 points. Galen Lew had six points and four assists; Lindsay Jaiyesimi had five points; Juliann Lisovicz and McMahon each had four points; and Leslie Jaiyesimi had three points and five rebounds.

  

