Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team defeats Cedar Grove to advance in ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Tyler Liddy scored 19 points and Charlie DeLuca had 14 points to propel the 21st-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 55-44 home win over No. 24 seed Cedar Grove in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament on Feb. 4.

The Ridgers extended their winning streak to five games to improve to a 14-4 record. GRHS will face the winner between No. 12 seed Christ the King Prep and No. 36 seed Golda Och Academy in the preliminary third round on or by Feb. 9. The winner of GRHS-Christ the King Prep/Golda Och will visit fifth-seeded Newark Central in the first round on Feb. 11.

Max Thompson and George Kinzler each had six points; Ryan Liddy had four points; and Liam Gunnarsson, David Weissenberger and Avery Hackett each had two points for the Ridgers in the ECT win.

In earlier action, Tyler Liddy scored 16 points with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Ridgers to a 53-28 win over Technology on Jan. 31 in Newark in a Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division game. Gunnarsson and Thompson each had nine points; DeLuca had eight points; Weissenberger had four points and Kevin Mathew had three points.