State tournament brackets for boys’ basketball released

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released the seedings for the state tournaments for boys’ basketball.

Glen Ridge received the No. 1 seed in North 2, Group 1.

North 1, Group 4, which includes Bloomfield and West Orange, is being withheld due to the suspension of Paterson Eastside head coach Juan Griles.

The following are brackets involving teams in the Worrall Media area in Essex County. In addition to Glen Ridge, those other teams include Orange, Nutley, Columbia and Seton Hall Prep. Orange is the No. 3 seed in North 2, Group 3.

North Jersey Section 2, Group 1

First round

Feb. 28

16-North Star Academy at 1-Glen Ridge

9-Arts at 8-Newark Collegiate

12-Shabazz at 5-Weehawken

13-North Arlington at 4-People’s Prep

14-American History at 3-Hoboken

11-Secaucus at 6-Dayton

10-Roselle Park at 7-University

15-University Charter at 2-Weequahic

Quarterfinals, March 2

Semifinals, March 4

Final, March 6

North Jersey Section 2, Group 3

First round

Feb. 28

16-Voorhees at 1-Rahway

9-Warren Hills at 8-Summit

12-Nutley at 5-Barringer

13-Somerville at 4-Carteret

14-Cliffside Park at 3-Orange

10-Governor Livingston at 7-Mendham

15-South Plainfield at 2-Chatham

Quarterfinals, March 2

Semifinals, March 4

Final, March 6

North Jersey Section 2, Group 4

First round

Feb. 27

16-Perth Amboy at 1-Linden

9-Dickinson at 8-Columbia

12-Westfield at 5-Woodbridge

13-Union at 4-Millburn

14-North Hunterdon at 3-Scotch Plains-Fanwood

11-Phillipsburg at 6-Bridgewater-Raritan

10-Phillipsburg at 7-Bayonne

15-Watchung Hills at 2-Newark East Side

Quarterfinals, March 1

Semifinals, March 3

Final, March 7

North Jersey, Non-Public “A”

First round

Feb. 28

9-Oratory Prep at 8-DePaul

10-Paramus Catholic at 7-Seton Hall Prep

Quarterfinals

March 2

Winner of Oratory Prep/DePaul at 1-Don Bosco Prep

5-Delbarton at 4-St. Joseph Regional

6-Pope John at 3-St. Peter’s Prep

Winner of Paramus Catholic/Seton Hall Prep at 2-Bergen Catholic

Semifinals, March 4

Final, March 7