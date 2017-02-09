State tournament brackets for boys’ basketball released

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released the seedings for the state tournaments for boys’ basketball.
Glen Ridge received the No. 1 seed in North 2, Group 1.
North 1, Group 4, which includes Bloomfield and West Orange, is being withheld due to the suspension of Paterson Eastside head coach Juan Griles.
The following are brackets involving teams in the Worrall Media area in Essex County. In addition to Glen Ridge, those other teams include Orange, Nutley, Columbia and Seton Hall Prep. Orange is the No. 3 seed in North 2, Group 3.
North Jersey Section 2, Group 1
First round
Feb. 28
16-North Star Academy at 1-Glen Ridge
9-Arts at 8-Newark Collegiate
12-Shabazz at 5-Weehawken
13-North Arlington at 4-People’s Prep
14-American History at 3-Hoboken
11-Secaucus at 6-Dayton
10-Roselle Park at 7-University
15-University Charter at 2-Weequahic
Quarterfinals, March 2
Semifinals, March 4
Final, March 6
North Jersey Section 2, Group 3
First round
Feb. 28
16-Voorhees at 1-Rahway
9-Warren Hills at 8-Summit
12-Nutley at 5-Barringer
13-Somerville at 4-Carteret
14-Cliffside Park at 3-Orange
10-Governor Livingston at 7-Mendham
15-South Plainfield at 2-Chatham
Quarterfinals, March 2
Semifinals, March 4
Final, March 6
North Jersey Section 2, Group 4
First round
Feb. 27
16-Perth Amboy at 1-Linden
9-Dickinson at 8-Columbia
12-Westfield at 5-Woodbridge
13-Union at 4-Millburn
14-North Hunterdon at 3-Scotch Plains-Fanwood
11-Phillipsburg at 6-Bridgewater-Raritan
10-Phillipsburg at 7-Bayonne
15-Watchung Hills at 2-Newark East Side
Quarterfinals, March 1
Semifinals, March 3
Final, March 7
North Jersey, Non-Public “A”
First round
Feb. 28
9-Oratory Prep at 8-DePaul
10-Paramus Catholic at 7-Seton Hall Prep
Quarterfinals
March 2
Winner of Oratory Prep/DePaul at 1-Don Bosco Prep
5-Delbarton at 4-St. Joseph Regional
6-Pope John at 3-St. Peter’s Prep
Winner of Paramus Catholic/Seton Hall Prep at 2-Bergen Catholic
Semifinals, March 4
Final, March 7