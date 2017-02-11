Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team falls in ECT; enjoyed six-game wining streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team had its six-game winning streak snapped with a 62-51 loss to Christ the King Prep in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, Feb. 10, in Newark.

Tyler LIddy had a game-high 23 points and Liam Gunnarsson had 11 points for the 21st-seeded Ridgers, who moved to a 15-5 record. Max Thompson had seven points; Charlie DeLuca had six points; and Avery Hackett and David Weissenberger each had two points for GRHS. Chris the King Prep is the No. 12 seed.

In previous action, Liddy scored 15 points and Gunnarsson had 12 points with two three-pointers to lead the Ridgers to a 60-47 home win over Belleville on Feb. 7 in a Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division game. Thompson had 10 points; DeLuca had six points and George Kinzler had three points.