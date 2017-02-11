Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team falls to Bloomfield in ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge HIgh School girls’ varsity basketball team enjoyed an inspiring run in the Essex County Tournament.

The 21st-seeded Ridgers upset 12th-seeded Cedar Grove, 32-30, in the preliminary third round on Friday, Feb. 10, before losing at fifth-seeded Bloomfield, 56-31, in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 11.

In the win over Cedar Grove, Leslie Jaiyesimi had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Meghan Marhan had eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Claire McMahan had four points, eight rebounds and two blocks; Juliann Lisovicz had four points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals; Gabby Kinzler had four points and four rebounds and Galen Lew posted three rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Ridgers avenged a 41-37 loss to Cedar Grove on Jan. 3 at GRHS in a Super Essex Conference non-division game.

In the loss to Bloomfield, Jaiyesimi and McMahon each had seven points; Kinzler had four points and Marhan had four points for the Ridgers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped and moved to a 14-6 record. Bloomfield improved to a 16-3 record. Glen Ridge lost both meetings with Bloomfield this season. Bloomfield defeated Glen Ridge, 41-30, in the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament on Dec. 27.

GRHS defeated 24th-seeded Newark Central, 59-27, in the ECT preliminary second round on Feb. 4 at GRHS. The Ridgers received a bye in the preliminary first round.

In earlier action, McMahon had 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals and Jaiyesimi had eight points and 10 rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 50-28 win over West Side on Feb. 7 in a Super Essex Conference-Independence Division game in Newark. Kinzler had nine points and three rebounds; Juliann Lisovicz had eight points and four assists; and Jenny Lisovicz had two points, seven rebounds and six assists.