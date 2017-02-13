Glen Ridge HS wrestling team clinches SEC-Colonial Division title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity wrestling team, under head coach Kendall Southerland, clinched the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division championship this season.

The Ridgers finished 5-0 in the division and 9-8 overall.

GRHS will now gear up for the District 9 tournament in Phillipsburg on Saturday, Feb. 18. Along with the host school, the other teams in the tournament are Caldwell, Mendham, Hackettstown, Bloomfield, Montclair, Lyndhurst/North Arlington, and Barringer.

The top three finishers in each weight class will advance to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School.

This is the first year that the districts and regions have been realigned by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, with new district sites and regions that have different teams in previous years.