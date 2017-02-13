Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team upsets Westfield in McInnis Cup playoffs

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The sixth-seeded and defending champion Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team upset third-seeded Westfield in the quarterfinals of the McInnis Cup playoffs on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Warinanco Rink in Elizabeth.

Verona junior Sean DeCandia broke a scoreless tie with a goal just 51 seconds into third period. After Westfield tied it with 11:58 left in regulation, Verona sophomore Jarrod Keating scored the game-winner 1:30 later.

Verona/Glen Ridge, which improved to an 8-15-1 record, was scheduled to face second-seeded Summit in the semifinals on Feb. 14. The other semifinal pits No. 1 seed Livingston against No. 4 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy. The final is Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5:45 p.m. at Codey Arena in West Orange.