Glen Ridge HS indoor track and field athletes qualify for Group 1 state meet on Feb. 17

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Glen Ridge High School’s Elizabeth O’Connell and both the GRHS boys’ and girls’ 4×400-meter relay teams have qualified for the Group 1 state indoor track and field Championships on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

The aforementioned GRHS athletes qualified based on their top-six finishes in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state meet held on Feb. 4 at the Bennett Center. O’Connell won both the girls’ 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run in 5:28.27 and 11:58.49, respectively, at the section meet. The GRHS girls’ team finished fifth in the team standings at the section meet.