Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team will host No. 16 seed Arts in first round of section tournament; Ridgers also win on Senior Night

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The No. 1-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the postseason.

The Ridgers will host No. 16 seed North Star Academy in the first round of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. The winner will face the winner between No. 9 seed Arts and No. 8 seed Newark Collegiate in the quarterfinals on March 2 at the higher-seeded school. The semifinals are March 4 and the final is March 6.

Junior Tyler Liddy had 16 points, five steals and four assists to lead the Ridgers to a 46-31 win at Newark Academy in a Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division game in Livingston. Sophomore Liam Gunnarsson scored 14 points and senior Charlie DeLuca had six points for the Ridgers

On GRHS Senior Night, Liddy had 25 points and six rebounds and Gunnarsson and senior Max Thompson each had seven points in the 51-31 home win over Caldwell on Feb. 16 in a divisional game. Junior Avery Hackett had six points; junior David Weissenberger and DeLuca each had two points; junior George Kinzler added one point and five rebounds; senior Ryan Liddy pulled down five rebounds and senior Stephen Hoebee-Elardo added a free throw for GRHS, which improved to a 17-5 record. It was the final division game of the season as the Ridgers finished with a 12-2 mark in the division. Weequahic finished first with a 13-1 divisional mark. Both GRHS losses in the division were against Weequahic.

GRHS head coach Liam Carr stressed to his team the importance of taking thnigs one game at a time and not look too far ahead.

“As we gravitate towards the state tournament, our primary concern is finishing the regular season strong,” said Carr in an email to The Glen Ridge Paper on Friday, Feb. 17. “Our motto all season has been to focus one practice, one opponent, one game at a time. So our primary focus today is Roselle Park (on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Roselle Park at noon).

“Our six seniors recognized last night were Stephen Hoebee-Elardo, Charlie DeLuca, Ryan Liddy, Max Thompson. The remaining two are our manages Margaret Smith and Alexandra Manolis.”

GRHS notable stats through Feb. 17:

Tyler Liddy, 22 games, 15.0 points per game, 4.0 assists per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 2.9 steals per game.

Ryan Liddy, 22 games, 2.2 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game.

Liam Gunnarsson, 22 games, 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds.

Charlie DeLuca, 22 games, 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds.

George Kinzler, 21 games, 3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds.

Avery Hackett, 20 games, 2.6 points.

David Weissenberger, 22 games, 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds.

Max Thompson, 22 games, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals.