Iain Shaw finishes fourth to lead Glen Ridge HS wrestling team at District 9

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Iain Shaw finished fourth in the 113-pound weight class to lead the Glen Ridge High School wrestling team at the District 9 tournament held at Phillipsburg HS on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Shaw lost to Mendham’s Tristan Navarino by a 6-0 decision in the third-place consolation. Unfortunately, Shaw missed a berth for the NJSIAA Region 3 tournament to be held at West Orange High School, Feb. 22, 24-25. The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the regions.

The Ridgers had two other strong hopefuls in Nicholas Fiorillo and Joe Marchesano in the 120- and 160-pound weight classes respectively. Both were eliminated in the quarterfinals. Fiorillo was pinned by Hackettstown’s Steven Nicotra in 4:36 and Marchesano lost by a 9-5 decision to Victor Jorge, of Lyndhurst/North Arlington, in the quarterfinals. Liam McCann was another contender for GRHS, but was pinned by Mendham’s Liam Meckes in 1:25 in the quarterfinals in the 170-pound class.

The Ridgers finished last among the nine teams.

This year, the NJSIAA realigned the districts and regions, with different teams and different sites. GRHS competed in District 13 at West Essex HS in North Caldwell.