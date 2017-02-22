Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team defeats Cedar Grove, hits 26 of 28 from the FT line

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Tyler Liddy scored a game-high 27 points, including going a perfect 15-for-15 from the free-throw line, to lift the Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 66-49 win over Cedar Grove on Feb. 21 in Cedar Grove in a Super Essex Conference non-division game.

Liddy also had eight rebounds and five assists. Avery Hackett had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals; Charlie DeLuca had eight points and nine rebounds; Max Thompson had eight points, four rebounds and three assists; David Weissenberger had four points and five rebounds; Ryan Liddy had four points and four rebounds; and George Kinzler and Simon Low each had two points and four rebounds for the Ridgers, who finished an amazing 26-for-28 (93 percent) from the free-throw line.

The Ridgers improved to a 19-5 record.