Glen Ridge HS lacrosse seasons to begin March 29

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School lacrosse seasons begin March 29.

The boys’ team will visit Ramapo while the girls’ team will visit Montclair.

The boys’ team is seeking to improve on last year’s 5-12 record. The girls’ team won the Essex County Tournament title and finished as NJSIAA North Jersey Group 1 state tournament semifinalists with a 14-7 final record last season.

The following are their schedules:

Boys’ lacrosse

March 29, Ramapo (Away), 7 p.m.

April 1, Caldwell (A), 10 a.m.

April 4, Ridgewood (Home), 4:30 p.m.

April 8, West Essex (H), 11 a.m.

April 12, Don Bosco Prep (H), 4:30 p.m.

April 15, Seton Hall Prep (H), noon

April 18, Mountain Lakes (H), 4:30 p.m.

April 20, Northern Highlands (H), 4:30 p.m.

April 22, Montclair (A), 11 a.m.

April 27, Bergen Catholic (H), 4:30 p.m.

May 8, Madison (H), 4:30 p.m.

May 10, Millburn (A), 4:30 p.m.

May 13, Montclair Kimberley Academy (A), 11 a.m.

Girls’ lacrosse

March 29, Montclair (Away), 4 p.m.

April 1, Chatham (A), 11:30 a.m.

April 3, Northern Highlands (Home), 4 p.m.

April 5, Oak Knoll (H), 4 p.m.

April 7, Mahwah (A), 4 p.m.

April 13, West Essex (H), 4 p.m.

April 15, Pope John (H), 10 a.m.

April 19, Summit (A), 4 p.m.

April 20, Saddle River Day (A), 4:30 p.m.

April 27, Immaculate Heart Academy (H), 4 p.m.

May 1, Verona (A), 4 p.m.

May 3, Columbia (H), 4 p.m.

May 9, Morris Catholic (A), 4 p.m.

May 10, Millburn (H), 4 p.m.

May 13, Ridgewood (A), noon

May 15, Mountain Lakes (H), 4 p.m.