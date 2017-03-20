Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball players earn All-SEC honors

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team, under 11th-year head coach Liam Carr, enjoyed a magnificent season, finishing as runner-up in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. The Ridgers finished with a stellar 23-6 record.

Several GRHS players earned All-Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division honors. They include:

First Team

• Tyler Liddy, junior

• Max Thompson, senior

Second Team

• Liam Gunnarsson, sophomore

• Charlie DeLuca, senior

Honorable Mention

• Ryan Liddy, senior

For the season, Tyler Liddy averaged 16.0 points, 4.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game in playing in all 29 games for the Ridgers.

Thompson averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in all 29 games played.

Gunnarsson averaged 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 27 games played.

DeLuca averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in all 29 games.

Ryan Liddy averaged 2.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in all 29 games.

Other key contributors for the Ridgers were junior George Kinzler (28 games, 3.2 points, 3.1 rebounds); junior Avery Hackett (27 games, 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds); and junior David Weissenberger (29 games, 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds).