Glen Ridge HS boys’ lacrosse team tops Caldwell for first win of season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Cole Travia had three goals and one assist and Tyler Grady notched two goals and two assists to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team to its first win of the season, 8-7, over Caldwell on April 1, in Caldwell. Ben Bronstein and Max Auborn each had a goal and an assist and Patrick O’Neill had five saves for the Ridgers, who moved to a 1-1 record.

Auborn had two goals, and Tyler Strong, Grady and Ege Zeybeck each had a goal in the 7-5 loss to Ramapo in the season opener on March 29 in Frnaklin Lakes.

Schedule

April 4, Ridgewood (Home), 4:30 p.m.

April 8, West Essex (H), 11 a.m.

April 12, Don Bosco Prep (H), 4:30 p.m.

April 15, Seton Hall Prep (H), noon

April 18, Mountain Lakes (H), 4:30 p.m.

April 20, Northern Highlands (H), 4:30 p.m.

April 22, Montclair (A), 11 a.m.

April 27, Bergen Catholic (H), 4:30 p.m.

May 8, Madison (H), 4:30 p.m.

May 10, Millburn (A), 4:30 p.m.

May 13, Montclair Kimberley Academy (A), 11 a.m.