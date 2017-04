Glen Ridge HS baseball team falls to West Essex in season opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team hopes to bounce back from its season-opening 9-0 loss at West Essex on Monday, April 3, in North Caldwell.

Schedule

April 5, West Orange (H), 4 p.m.

April 7, Bloomfield Tech (A), 4 p.m.

April 8, Belleville (H), 11 a.m.

April 12, Caldwell (H), 4 p.m.

April 13, Montclair Kimberley Academy (A), 4 p.m.

April 15, East Side (H), 11 a.m.

April 15, Bloomfield (A), 7 p.m.

April 17, Cedar Grove (A), 4 p.m.

April 20, West Essex (H), 4 p.m.

April 24, West Orange (A), 4 p.m.

April 26, Bloomfield Tech (H), 4 p.m.

April 28, Belleville (A), 4 p.m.

May 1, Caldwell (A), 4 p.m.

May 8, Montclair Kimberley (H), 4 p.m.

May 11, Butler (H), 4 p.m.

May 12, Sussex Tech (H), 4:30 p.m.

May 15, East Side (A), 4 p.m.

May 17, Cedar Grove (H), 4 p.m.

May 18, Verona (A), 4 p.m.