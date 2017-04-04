Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team enjoys 3-0 start to season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team started the season with a 3-0 record.

Colleen Grady had five goals and three assists and Galen Lew had five goals to lead the Ridgers to a 16-10 win at Montclair on March 29 in the season opener. Gretchen Gilmore also had three goals and Lily Kinley made nine saves.

Lew had four goals and Grady three goals in the 11-7 win at Chatham on April 1. Gilmore added two goals; Claire McMahon and Maggie Smith each had one goal and one assist and Kinley made two saves.

Smith scored four goals in the 11-10 overtime win over Northern Highlands on April 3 at Watsessing Park. Grady had two goals and two assists; McMahon and Gilmore each had two goals; Lew had a goal and two assists; Madison Grady added an assist and Kinley made seven saves.

Schedule

April 5, Oak Knoll (H), 4 p.m.

April 7, Mahwah (A), 4 p.m.

April 13, West Essex (H), 4 p.m.

April 15, Pope John (H), 10 a.m.

April 19, Summit (A), 4 p.m.

April 20, Saddle River Day (A), 4:30 p.m.

April 27, Immaculate Heart Academy (H), 4 p.m.

May 1, Verona (A), 4 p.m.

May 3, Columbia (H), 4 p.m.

May 9, Morris Catholic (A), 4 p.m.

May 10, Millburn (H), 4 p.m.

May 13, Ridgewood (A), noon

May 15, Mountain Lakes (H), 4 p.m.