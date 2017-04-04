Glen Ridge HS softball team seeks to bounce back from 0-2 start

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity softball team hopes to bounce back from an 0-2 start to the season.

The Ridgers fell at Millburn, 19-0, in the season opener Saturday, April 1. GRHS then fell to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 16-0, April 3, at home at Glenfield Park.

Schedule

April 5, Bloomfield Tech (A), 4 p.m.

April 13, East Side (H), 4:15 p.m.

April 18, Bloomfield (H), 4 p.m.

April 20, Montclair Kimberley Academy (A), 4 p.m.

April 21, Mountain Lakes (A), 4 p.m.

April 22, Belleville (A), 11 a.m.

April 24, Science (A), 4 p.m.

April 25, Bloomfield Tech (H), 4 p.m.

May 3, East Side (A), 4:15 p.m.

May 8, Mountain Lakes (H), 4 p.m.

May 12, Belleville (H), 4 p.m.

May 13, Wood-Ridge (A), 11 a.m.

May 15, West Orange (H), 4 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore.